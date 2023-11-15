Hajj Package: Pvt agencies cut cost by Tk 82,200 Registration begins today

A Bangladeshi will have to spend a minimum of Tk 5.89 lakh to perform hajj next year under private management, Tk 82,200 less from this year.

M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, yesterday came up with the package during a press conference at a city hotel.

He also announced a special package that will cost Tk 7 lakh.

The HAAB president urged potential pilgrims to be clear about the facilities offered before signing up to any hajj agency.

Registration of potential pilgrims for 2024 under government and private hajj management starts today.

On November 2, Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs ministry, unveiled the hajj package under government management.

Pilgrims will have to pay Tk 5.78 lakh under the general package, a reduction of Tk 92,450, and Tk 9.36 lakh under the special package.

The special hajj package includes upgrades like double-or triple-bedrooms in luxury Makkah hotels that would be within 800 metres of the Haram Sharif.

Accommodation in "A" category tents and buffet meals will be available in Mina. Bus seats will be guaranteed for every haji travelling in Makkah.

Around 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis can perform hajj in 2024.

Of them, 10,198 people will be able to make it under government management while the rest can go to Saudi Arabia through hajj agencies.

Hajj is likely to begin on June 16 depending on moon sighting.