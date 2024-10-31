Hajj to cost Tk 1 lakh less next year

Cheapest package starts at Tk 4.78 lakh

An intended Bangladeshi pilgrim will have to spend a minimum of Tk 4.78 lakh for performing hajj next year under the government's management.

Bangladeshi pilgrims would be able to perform Hajj in 2025 for Tk 4.78 lakh, about Tk 1 lakh less than in the previous year, under government arrangement.

The Hajj package prices were set based on feedback from all stakeholders, a meticulous analysis of expenses across various areas and the rationalisation of all possible costs, said the Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain yesterday while announcing the decision of the executive committee on hajj management affairs.

Accommodation in Makkah will be provided within 3 kilometres from the Haram Sharif courtyard and within a maximum of 1.5 kilometres from Masjid Nabawi in Madinah.

Shuttle bus services will be available for travel to Haram Sharif in Makkah. This package includes tent accommodation in the green zone (Zone-5) in Mina and 'D' category services in Mina and Arafat.

There would be another Hajj package for Tk 5.75 lakh, which is Tk 11,710 less than in previous year.

Accommodation in Makkah will be within 1.5 kilometres of the Haram Sharif courtyard and in the Markaziya area in Madinah.

Pilgrims under both packages will have shuttle services from hotels or residences in Makkah to Mina tents and from Mina-Arafat-Muzdalifah-Mina by train.

Food services in Mina and Arafat will be provided by the Muallim.

Accommodations in Makkah and Madinah will feature rooms with attached bathrooms housing a maximum of six people per room. Rooms would have refrigerators.

Additionally, the government of Bangladesh will provide free medicine and primary healthcare in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

This year, each pilgrim is required to carry a minimum of Tk 40,000 in Saudi Riyal for meals and 750 Saudi Riyal for sacrificial purposes.

Additionally, pilgrims may opt for shorter packages or rooms with 2, 3 or 4 beds in Makkah and Madinah residences at an additional cost.

There will be no special hajj package under government arrangement this year.

This year, the price for the private sector general Hajj Package will be Tk 4.83 lakh.

Furthermore, an option for hajj agencies to offer an additional special package based on the general hajj package has been allowed.

Hajj is expected to take place on June 5 next year depending on the sighting of the moon.

This year, 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh will have the opportunity to perform Hajj.