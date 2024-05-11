Haider Akbar Khan Rono: A life lived for the oppressed

Veteran leftist leader Haider Akbar Khan Rono passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early today. He was 81.

Rono, a prominent Marxist theorist, was born on August 31, 1942, in Kolkata.

During the Pakistan period, he was directly involved in the democratic movements against the government.

He also played important roles in the Language Movement, the students' movement of 1962, the mass upsurge of 1969, the Liberation War of 1971, anti-autocrat movement in the 1980s, and the mass upsurge of 1990.

Rono was the general secretary of the East Pakistan Chhatra Union.

He left the Workers Party of Bangladesh in 2010 due to differences of opinion with some leaders. He then joined the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).

The communist leader was made a CPB presidium member in 2012. Ten years later, he was given the responsibility of an adviser to the CPB's central committee.

He witnessed the tumultuous events that shaped Bangladesh's destiny -- from colonial rule to the struggle for independence.

The communist stalwart was very disappointed about the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, which became evident in his write-ups.

He was put behind bars on four occasions and had to go into hiding seven times due to arrest warrants.

The veteran leader epitomised the principles of egalitarianism throughout his life and advocated for equality and social justice.

His commitment to the cause of social justice has gently woven an enduring imprint into the fabric of our nation's collective consciousness.

Despite battling illness, Rono remained steadfast in his commitment to the principles of equality and freedom.

The leftist leader authored 25 books and many booklets. He received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2021.

He may no longer be with us, but his spirit, his values, and his influence will forever remain.