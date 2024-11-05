Bangladesh
City Desk
Tue Nov 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Habiba Huq passes away

City Desk
Tue Nov 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Habiba Huq passed away at her Dhaka residence on Sunday.

Born on July 11, 1931, Habiba, nominated by the Muslim League, participated in the 1954 general election. She lost the contest by some votes to Razia Banu, granddaughter of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq.

Huq published two volumes of poetry in Bangla. She was also known for her social works.

She is survived by her children Sharmin Huq, Yasmin Huq, Nazmeen Huq, Farzeen Huq, and Ejaz Huq. She also left behind seven grandchildren.

Her namaz-e-janaza will be held after Johr prayers at Masjid-Ut-Taqwa in Dhanmondi on November 5.

