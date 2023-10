US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at Election Commission. Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas is in a meeting with the Election Commission.

He arrived at the EC office around 10:00am.

Cheif Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, EC Scretariat Secretary Jahangir Alam is participating in the meeting Haas.

EC officials could not immediately give details about the meeting's agenda.