Haas calls for dialogue without preconditions to deescalate violence

FILE PHOTO: US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo: STAR

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today said he hoped that all sides can engage in dialogue without preconditions in order to deescalate prevailing tensions and find a pathway to free, fair and peaceful elections.

While talking with reporters after holding a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, Haas also said, "Political violence by any sides has no place in democratic elections.

"Any action that undermines the democratic elections process -- including violence, preventing people from exercising their right to peaceful assembly and internet access -- call into question the ability to conduct free and fair elections," he said.

