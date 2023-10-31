Haas calls for dialogue without preconditions to deescalate violence
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today said he hoped that all sides can engage in dialogue without preconditions in order to deescalate prevailing tensions and find a pathway to free, fair and peaceful elections.
While talking with reporters after holding a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, Haas also said, "Political violence by any sides has no place in democratic elections.
"Any action that undermines the democratic elections process -- including violence, preventing people from exercising their right to peaceful assembly and internet access -- call into question the ability to conduct free and fair elections," he said.
