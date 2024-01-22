Guterres lauds Hasina’s leadership

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for championing a number of UN-led global processes and commended her leadership.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud met him yesterday afternoon on the sidelines of the third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

During the meeting, the secretary general congratulated Hasina and appreciated Bangladesh's vital role in the call for reforming global financial architecture, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud commended the UN chief for his bold and crucial role with regard to the war in Gaza.

He also requested Guterres to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of the UN agenda. He invited Guterres to Bangladesh at the latter's convenience.

Hasan also briefed the secretary general on the recently held free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh with people's participation.

He led the Bangladesh delegation to the 19th Summit of the NAM and the third South Summit of the G-77 and China in Kampala, Uganda.