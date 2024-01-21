Guterres lauds Hasina's leadership

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for championing a number of UN-led global processes and commended her leadership.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud met him this afternoon on the sidelines of the third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

During the meeting, the secretary general congratulated Hasina and appreciated Bangladesh's vital role in the call for reforming global financial architecture, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh, FM Hasan commended the UN chief for his bold and crucial role with regard to the war in Gaza.

He also requested Antonio Guterres to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of the UN agenda.

Noting that 2024 marks the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's membership at the UN, Hasan Mahmud underscored the need for celebrating this in a befitting manner.

He also invited Guterres to Bangladesh at the latter's convenience.

Hasan briefed the secretary general on the recently held free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh with people's participation.

The foreign minister led the Bangladesh delegation to the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the third South Summit of the G-77 and China in Kampala, Uganda.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad A Muhith and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda Tareque Muhammad, among others, are accompanying the minister.