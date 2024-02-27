Gunfire, shelling again on Myanmar side of border

Sounds of gunshots and mortar shells were heard again from bordering areas of Naikhongchhari in Bandarban, alongside Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, since Sunday night, causing panic among locals.

The firing persisted till 9:00am yesterday.

According to BGB and police sources, since February 2, the clash between Border Guard Police (BGP) and the Myanmar insurgent group Arakan Army across the Naikhongchhari border has intensified.

People living near the border and local representatives said there was a massive shelling at Tumbru Right Camp in Rakhine, south of Tumbru Bazar in Naikhongchhari, around 6:30am yesterday.

Four mortar shells were fired at a hill check post in Rakhine, located opposite Jamchari village in Naikhongchhari Sadar.

"I have left my house previously due to the shelling, but how long can we live outside the house?" asked Harun Amini, a resident of the Tombru area.

Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said locals are afraid, even though no mortar shells reached this side.

Gafur Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Palangkhali UP, said, "There is no way to know when the war will end in Rakhine. But half a million people on the Ukhia-Teknaf border are spending sleepless nights in fear."

Teknaf 2nd BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "Besides monitoring the situation in Myanmar, BGB members have remained alert in preventing Rohingya infiltration."