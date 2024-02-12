Gunfire in Myanmar can still be heard in Naikhongchhari

Members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police take shelter at a Border Guard Bangladesh outpost in Ghumdum, Bandarban on February 5, 2024. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Sounds of gunshots could still be heard yesterday although the situation of bordering areas of Naikhongchhari in Bandarban, Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar remained relatively calm.

Panic among the locals in the bordering areas is still high: they are anticipating fresh gunfights any time on the Myanmar side of the border.

The situation has been calm since Wednesday but people heard gunshots from far away from the Myanmar side, said AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum union parishad in Naikhongchhari.

A few isolated gunshots also were heard in Lomba Beel, Ulubunia and Unchiprang areas of Whykong union in Teknaf, according to locals.

Some Rohingya armed group members could enter Bangladesh as they are being ousted by the Arakan Army, said Noor Ahmed Anwari, chairman of Whykong union parishad in Teknaf.

He urged the Border Guard Bangladesh to increase surveillance along the border to prevent any kind of infiltration.

Since the fight is going on between the Myanmar troops and the Arakan Army opposite his union, some Myanmar citizens, mainly people from the Rakhine community, might have entered Bangladesh for shelter, said Gafur Chowdhury, chairman of Palangkhali union in Ukhiya.

Meanwhile, another body wearing a helmet and gloves was found floating in the Telipara canal of Balukhali in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday afternoon.

Police recovered the body around 1:30 pm, said Shamim Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Though police could not ascertain the body, locals believed the body may belong to a member of the Myanmar security forces or a rebel group.

The locals saw the body floating in the tidal water of the Telipara canal, which is connected to the Naf river, Shamim said, adding that the identification of the body is underway.

The body, which was decomposed, had a helmet and gloves on, according to the police.

Earlier on Saturday, the police recovered an unidentified body from Rahmat Beel in the border area of Ukhiya. The identity of the body has not been ascertained yet.