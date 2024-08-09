Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 9, 2024 03:37 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 04:59 PM

Bangladesh

Gunfire at Chattogram Central Jail, situation now under control

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 9, 2024 03:37 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 04:59 PM
Photo: Collected

Jail guards opened fire during a clash with a section of prisoners at Chattogram Central Jail this afternoon.

The guards fired to control the situation when some prisoners and detainees staged demonstrations and tried to break open a room at the jail, our staff correspondent reports quoting an official of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The clash broke out around 2:00pm and continued till 2:40pm, he said.

Army men reached the spot and brought the situation under control around 3:00pm, said jail Superintendent Manjur Hossain. 

None of the prisoners could escape, he added.

Two injured people were seen being taken by army, but their identities could not be known.

A resident of Nagorik Laldighi said a tense situation was prevailing in the area.

push notification