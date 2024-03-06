Gunaighar Dakkhin UP to register all birth, death

An initiative to registrar birth and death has been taken by Gunaighar Dakkhin Union Parishad in Debidwar, Cumilla.

In the process, the UP chairman and members will visit door to door to ensure that all the birth and death are registered.

The programme was launched at a view-exchange meeting at Gunaighar Union Parishad premises yesterday.

Nazrul Islam, a former secretary, was present as the chief guest. Debidwer UNO Nigar Sultana was present as a special guest presided over by UP Chairman Humayun Kabir.