Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Cumilla
Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Gunaighar Dakkhin UP to register all birth, death

Our Correspondent, Cumilla
Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:00 AM

An initiative to registrar birth and death has been taken by Gunaighar Dakkhin Union Parishad in Debidwar, Cumilla.

In the process, the UP chairman and members will visit door to door to ensure that all the birth and death are registered.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The programme was launched at a view-exchange meeting at Gunaighar Union Parishad premises yesterday.

Nazrul Islam, a former secretary, was present as the chief guest. Debidwer UNO Nigar Sultana was present as a special guest presided over by UP Chairman Humayun Kabir.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মুসলিম দেশগুলো অভিন্ন মুদ্রা চালু করতে পারলে ভালো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তুরস্কের বাণিজ্য উপমন্ত্রী মোস্তফা তুজকুর নেতৃত্বে ডি-৮ বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রীদের প্রতিনিধি দলের সঙ্গে আলাপকালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী এ কথা বলেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রযুক্তি ও স্টার্টআপ

দেড় ঘণ্টা পর ফেসবুক-মেসেঞ্জারে লগইন স্বাভাবিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification