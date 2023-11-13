Gun-toting man in front of AL procession in Nandail

A man holding a firearm walks in front of an Awami League procession. The photo was taken in Nandail town of Mymensingh yesterday afternoon. Photo: Courtesy of Prothom Alo

A man holding what looks like a rifle was seen at the front of an Awami League procession alongside an ex-MP in Mymensingh's Nandail upazila yesterday.

The activists were marching to protest a news report about Major General (retd) Abdus Salam, an AL leader and ex-MP from Nandail.

Contacted, Salam's son-in-law Zeid Hussain said the man holding the firearm was his bodyguard named Kamruzzaman. He added that the weapon was a shotgun.

Zeid and his wife Waheeda Hussain led the procession in the afternoon.

Local AL men first gathered at the Nandail Shaheed Smriti Adarsha College premises and marched to Nandail Upazila AL office around 1:00pm.

Zeid, the managing director of Noble House Group of Companies, said, "I always have a gunman around me. The gun is licensed. When I was asked to join the procession, my gunman followed me. I did not notice him.

"The police were there and they had not done anything either."

Rasheduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Nandail Police Station, said the firearm was licensed.

Aminul Islam Sahan, secretary of Nandail Upazila AL, said openly carrying the firearm in the procession was a serious mistake.