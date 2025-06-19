Gulshan house ready for Tarique

It was around 1:00pm yesterday at 196 Gulshan Avenue in the capital. The white-coloured house stood behind tall trees, freshly painted and newly renovated.

Shortly after ringing the doorbell, a police officer stepped out from the main gate. After checking identity, he said, "No one is allowed to enter. This house has been prepared for Tarique Rahman."

The house has been prepared for BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is expected to return to the country soon after 17 long years.

According to BNP leaders, the two-story house -- next to Khaleda Zia's current home "Feroza" -- has been fully renovated and decorated.

The house, built on 32 kathas of land and given to Khaleda Zia by the government in 1981, is now being prepared for her elder son Tarique, party sources said.

A BNP standing committee member, seeking anonymity, said the house had been used by a British multinational company as the managing director's residence until it was vacated six months ago. Tarique is expected to move in once he returns from London.

After the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman on May 31, 1981, his wife Khaleda Zia was allotted the Gulshan house. She retained control of the property for years, and after the interim government assumed office, it was officially registered in her name on June 5, when an adviser handed over the documents.

During a visit to the house yesterday, the white duplex was found freshly painted, with a well-decorated exterior. The interior has also been arranged, and iron grilles have been installed on the boundary walls for added security.

The modern residence includes three bedrooms, a spacious drawing and living room, a swimming pool, and two separate entry gates -- all ready for use.

Police officers stationed at the house said no one currently resides there. Their job is to ensure security and prevent unauthorised entries.

BNP leaders also said a new political office is being rented near the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, which Tarique is expected to use to coordinate campaign activities ahead of the national election.

Another BNP standing committee member said, "Tarique Rahman is expected to return soon, but the exact date has not been fixed. Once it is, the party will make a public announcement. In the meantime, preparations are underway."

Tarique, 57, has been living in London since 2008. In 2009, he became BNP's senior vice chairman and gradually took on a key leadership role.

In 2018, after his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, was jailed, Tarique was made acting chairman and has since led the party from abroad, virtually attending meetings and rallies.

WHEN WILL TARIQUE RETURN?

Speculation about Tarique's return intensified following his recent meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in London.

Party sources said his return largely depends on the Election Commission providing a clear timeline for the upcoming election.

BNP leaders said the acting chairman is ready to return and take charge of the campaign once the roadmap is declared.

A senior BNP leader said, "We believe the Election Commission will announce the election schedule within July. Tarique Rahman may return any day before August 5, the day of the ousting of the fascist Awami regime."

According to party sources, BNP is planning a big rally on August 5 in front of its central office in Nayapaltan.

"If everything goes as planned, Tarique Rahman will be present at the rally and deliver a speech as the chief guest," the leader said, adding that it would be his first public appearance since his return -- an event the party hopes will energise supporters and send a strong political message.

On June 12, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said there is no government bar on Tarique's return.

Tarique was arrested on March 7, 2007, during the 1/11 caretaker government. He was granted bail in September 2008 and left for London on September 11 for medical treatment.

During the Awami League's tenure, he was convicted in absentia in five cases and faced around 100 lawsuits.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, all charges against him were dropped, and there are currently no pending cases.