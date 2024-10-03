Guidelines issued for maintaining law, order in country

In preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja, the interim government has issued several directives aimed at ensuring a stable law and order situation.

These directives were issued yesterday through an official memorandum signed by Md Zahirul Haque, senior assistant secretary of the Political-2 branch of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the directives, police, Rab, Ansar and Village Defense Party forces will enhance visible patrols and increase intelligence surveillance. Armed forces members deployed for maintaining order will also provide necessary assistance.

Preparations will be made to prevent any unwanted incidents. Should any unexpected events arise, effective measures will be taken immediately in coordination with all relevant parties.

Local administration and law enforcement agencies will conduct inspections of the puja mandaps.

Authorities have to remain vigilant against the spread of any objectionable or inflammatory statements on social media that may hurt religious sentiments.

Puja celebration committees have to appoint sufficient number of volunteers and guards for round-the-clock monitoring of the puja pandals, with at least three during the day and four at night.

Also, Monitoring committees should be formed, including respected individuals and students from various sectors of society, to ensure the security of the puja mandaps. Deputy commissioners and UNOs will be responsible for forming these committees.