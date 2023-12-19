Guide wall damaged a week after road work

The newly constructed guide wall to protect the highway in Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazila has developed numerous cracks. Photo: Star

Just a week after repair of the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila and part of its guide wall, constructed to protect the road, got damaged at different places, raising question about the quality of the work.

During a visit to the area this correspondent found the one-kilometre portion of the newly renovated road, stretching from Dharmanagar to Rustampur Toll Plaza, have developed numerous cracks at several spot.

Local people, however, blamed use of substandard materials in the construction and negligence of the supervising officer of the road renovation work.

Earlier this year, Habiganj Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) floated a tender for the renovation work of about one-kilometre portion of Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Nabiganj upazila.

Construction firm Noman Construction got the Tk 96.3 lakh work order and completed the renovation work at the beginning of this month.

Local residents said the carpeting of the newly renovated road has worn out at several places just a week after completion of the work.

Moreover, apart from the tarmac damage, the guide wall, built to protect the road near Ratna Canal, has developed numerous cracks on it.

They alleged that the carpeting of the road has worn-out due to use of substandard materials and less quantity of bitumen.

Sajibur Rahman, a resident of Faridpur village, said the contractor concerned has conducted such a poor-quality work due to negligence of the supervising officer of the work.

Nabiganj LGED Assistant Engineer Saeed Hossain, also the supervising officer of the work, said the contractor has been asked to fix the broken guide wall and worn-out carpeting of the road.

Contacted, contractor Noman Hossain claimed that the situation occurred as the road work was conducted amid rain. Habiganj Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Executive Engineer Faridul Islam said the contractor concerned has been instructed to repair the damaged portions of the road.