Guardians of Milestone victims demand justice, compensation, school relocation

Parents of students who died or were injured in the July 21 Air Force jet crash have demanded justice, compensation, and the relocation of Milestone School and College to prevent similar tragic incidents in the future.

They also called for proper investigation into the incident and an end to the coaching business within all educational institutions, saying that many students were in classrooms to attend coaching classes when the jet crash happened.

The demands were made from a human chain near the school, where participants presented eight key demands.

Some parents alleged that school authorities pressured them to remain silent to prevent government action against the school; others claimed they were threatened to refrain from asking for justice.

Protesters shouted slogans such as "Coaching or education? Education, education," and "All the flowers burnt -- why? We want answers, we want justice."

At least 34, mostly students, died after the air force jet crashed on the school on July 21, during a training session.

Leon Mir, maternal uncle of slain third grader Fatema Akter, said, "We lost our children but the government has not communicated with us. The school authorities contact us only to protect the school.

"The school authorities ask us 'is justice truly attainable in this country?' Then what is the point of demanding justice?" he asked.

"Our children died; won't we seek justice? Our children came to school to study and were supposed to return home safely. But a fighter jet crashed and burned our children beyond recognition. Of course, the government and the school authorities are liable," Leon said.

He demanded, "If the runway remains where it is, the school must be moved. If the school remains, the runway must be moved."

Leon also said, "The school authorities want to take us to the education adviser to protect the establishment. They collected signatures from many guardians on a written application… A teacher has been collecting detailed information about victim families, including the number of family members, their professions, and educational institutions. Why are they collecting this? Are they threatening us?"

Rina Akter, mother of another student Saima Akter, said, "I saw my 'moyna pakhi' burning inside the room. I did not want to send my daughter to coaching. She said that if I didn't, the miss (teacher) would not be nice to her."

"Why has education turned into business?" she asked, adding, "This coaching ruined my daughter's life."

Another guardian said, "It has been a while since the incident, but we have not learnt what investigation has been done or what justice has been served."

"We want justice. We want exemplary punishment for those responsible," he said.

Other demands from the guardians include Tk 2 crore in compensation from the school for each dead child and Tk 1 crore for each injured, removal of the headmistress and key figure behind the coaching business within 72 hours, release of the school's CCTV footage, and relocation of Air Force training activities to unpopulated areas.

Speaking to reporters about the allegation, college principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam said that he was aware of the guardians signing letters related to protecting the institution.

Regarding the coaching, the principal said "make-up classes" are held only upon guardians' requests.

He also said he had no knowledge of teachers mistreating students for not attending coaching classes.

No threats were issued to any guardians, he said.

On the demand for the school's relocation, the principal said the incident is under investigation and the decision rests with the government.