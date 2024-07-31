Guardians barred from staging sit-in at DMC

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 03:24 AM

GUARDIANS BESIDE CHILDREN. Holding a placard that says “Why did you kill my children?”, a guardian leaves the premises of Dhaka Medical College yesterday after law enforcers barred them from holding a sit-in protest there. Photo: Palash Khan

Police barred a group of guardians from holding a sit-in under the banner of "Santaner Pashe Obhibhabok (Guardians beside children)" in front of Dhaka Medical College yesterday.

They announced the programme at the main entrance of DMC, demanding answers for the deaths of their children in clashes centring the quota reform protests.

Shima Dutta, a guardian, said they wanted to hold a silent sit-in to protest the killings of their children.

"We requested the police to permit us to hold the sit-in for just 10 minutes. But they refused. We have the right to stand anywhere to express ourselves. The constitution guarantees this," Shima told the media.

Md Aktarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Ramna zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that they were not allowing the demonstration because the guardians had not obtained permission from the DMP.

"Without permission, we cannot allow them to hold their programme here," he added.

Later, they visited injured students undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The students suffered injuries in recent clashes with law enforcement agencies and pro-government groups during the protests.

