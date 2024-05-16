NHRC on mistakenly imprisoning college student

The National Human Rights Commission has directed the police to thoroughly investigate the wrongful imprisonment of a college student in Rajshahi due to mistaken identity, calling such incidents unacceptable.

NHRC yesterday initiated a suo moto based on a report published on the Prothom Alo on May 15.

The report states that on May 12, Godagari police in Rajshahi arrested a college student named Ismail Hossain, 21, mistaking him for another Ismail accused in a drug case.

The student's photo was even replaced with that of the actual accused. The student was released on bail on May 14.

The NHRC has requested the special branch of police to investigate the matter and instructed that a report be submitted to the home ministry by July 9, with copies sent to the inspector general of police and Police Headquarters.

In a statement signed by NHRC Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, the commission termed the incident "a gross violation of human rights".