Grenade-like objects found in Gazipur construction site

Police evacuated and sealed off privately owned land in Gazipur city around noon today after construction workers dug up a few grenade-like objects at the property.

A bomb disposal unit from Dhaka visited the spot and defused the objects around 2:30pm, said Syed Rafiul Karim, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Station.

While digging up the northern end of the land in the city's South Chhayabeethi area, workers came across the objects buried in the ground in an urn around 9:00am, said the OC quoting locals.

Police were then called in and sealed off the spot, the OC said.

Abul Kashem of the district's Kapasia upazila had bought and fenced the land in the city's South Chhayabeethi area years ago. He recently decided to build a house there and appointed workers, reports our Gazipur correspondent.