Greenherald brings blockchain backed certificates

Participants in a photo session as the 1st official Greenherald Alumni Network has been formed with official recognition from the school recently. Photo: Collected

The 1st official Greenherald Alumni Network has been formed recently with official recognition from the school, said a press release.

The school's principal, Sister Virginia Asha Gomes RNDM signed as the chief patron and Ronald Cruz, Senior Teacher of the school signed as the chief mentor.

The founding president of the Alumni Network is Sonia Bashir Kabir and Barrister Mahin M Rahman is the secretary-general.

Spearheaded by Sonia Bashir Kabir, president of GH Alumni and the 15-member founding cabinet, Greenherald has teamed up with Digiland -- a cutting-edge Bangladeshi blockchain startup -- specialising in certificate verification.

Traditional paper certificates are prone to forgery, posing challenges not only for employers and institutions but also for embassies. So, Greenherald has embraced blockchain to ensure tamper-proof authenticity.

Digiland's blockchain solution creates an immutable digital record for each certificate. The certificates will be digitally recorded on the blockchain, accessible via QR codes.

Greenherald will integrate Digiland's blockchain platform into its certification process -- verifying credentials swiftly and reducing administrative costs. As a result, students will receive tamper-proof digital certificates, accessible anytime, anywhere.