Green Power: Twice as costly here than in India, Pakistan

Bangladesh's average tariff on renewable energy is $0.155 per kilowatt-hour -- more than double compared to India and Pakistan, according to a new study published yesterday by Change Initiative, a non-government organisation.

In Pakistan, the average tariff is $0.32, while India's is $0.58, the study shows.

M Zakir Hossain Khan, chief executive of Change Initiative, unveiled the study at a press conference held in the organisation's office.

The study, titled "Follow the Renewable Energy Finance", said the privately-owned RE based power plants are charging more than the government owned ones.

"The private RE projects are charging $0.13 per KWh while the tariff rate of public plants is $0.10 per KWh on average," it mentioned.

Unsolicited power plants are raising the tariff, it said, adding that majority of the projects are being awarded in an unwelcome way, which is initiated by developers without a competitive bidding process under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act, 2010.

"In both the unsolicited and large projects, the tariff is higher," said Zakir, adding that in neighbouring countries, regulatory authorities have predetermined tariff rates based on size and publicly disclosed comprehensive detailed cost estimation and tariff rates on various projects.

"This level of transparency is lacking in Bangladesh, where regulatory bodies don't provide such information."

He said that under no circumstances should the potential of renewable energy be nipped in the bud by undermining the jurisdiction of the Energy Regulatory Commission and looting immoral benefits through unreasonable tariffs.

According to the study, of the 52 large scale renewable energy projects under construction, only 16.48 percent were solicited while 83.17 percent were not.

It mentioned, "The solicited plants have a rate of $0.106 per KWh on average, while that of the unsolicited ones is $0.114 per KWh."

Bangladesh ranks 111 out of 190 countries in renewable energy usage -- only 4.73 percent share of RE with a capacity of 1,194 MW out of total 25,211MW.