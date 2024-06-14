Green Field Factory, Mohshin Khan Mausoleum win RIBA award

The architectural designs of Rangpur's Green Field Factory by Nakshabid Architects and Manikganj's Shah Muhammad Mohsin Khan Mausoleum by Sthapotik have been awarded prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) award.

They are among the 22 winners of "The RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2024" announced recently, said a RIBA press release.

"The RIBA International Awards for Excellence" celebrate the most exemplary architecture from across the world and the 22 winning projects represent a significant cultural shift in the way that architecture is designed and built for current and future generations, the release said.

GREEN FIELD FACTORY OF KARUPANNYA RANGPUR LIMITED

More than just a place of work, this rug making factory embraces all aspects of the natural environment for the benefit and wellbeing of the employees.

A functional building form, draped in beautiful planting, facilitating shade and filtered natural ventilation to the interior. Surrounding the factory and on the parkland, roof are more gardens and courtyards creating places of calm relaxation, social interaction and recreation.

SHAH MUHAMMAD MOHSIN KHAN MAUSOLEUM

An uplifting, light dappled Mausoleum in Manikganj, Bangladesh, built for the local community.

Located in the grounds of a family home, this beautiful Mausoleum structure was built to preserve the client's father's memory and continue his legacy. A single space, with a simple palette of materials, is elevated to a spiritual level through the playful manipulation of light entering the contemplative space.

The plan and circular turreted motif is inspired by the multi domed mosques of the Sultani period.

Established in 2015, the RIBA International Prize is one of architecture's highest global accolades.

The 22 award-winning buildings are spread across 14 countries.