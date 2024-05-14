Green Climate Fund's performance discriminatory: TIB

The Green Climate Fund has strayed from its original objectives, becoming a debt-lending agency with a greater emphasis on loans than grants, said a study by Transparency International Bangladesh.

The institution is aggravating the burden on vulnerable nations by increasing their loan obligations, the study also said, highlighting its failure to secure promised funds from developed countries.

The study, titled "Accessing Green Climate Fund (GCF) for Vulnerable Countries Like Bangladesh: Governance Challenges and Way Forward," was conducted by a team of TIB researchers and presented at a press conference held at its office in the capital today.

TIB researchers -- Md Shahidul Islam and Md Newazul Moula -- presented the findings.

GCF is regarded as the largest global source of climate funding for developing countries, aimed at mobilising the climate finance promised by developed nations.

However, it has only been able to mobilise 2 to 3 percent of the promised US $100 billion per year from developed countries.

The study said against the annual adaptation demands of US $215 to $387 billion by 2030 for vulnerable countries, the fund has only approved US $5.9 billion since 2015, indicating a significant gap between expectations and GCF delivery.

"Due to lack of clarity in GCF's country ownership policy and guidelines, alongside an inefficient implementation plan, eligible countries are not receiving expected support from GCF," it said.

Consequently, vulnerable countries are unable to adequately contribute to climate action in coordination with GCF, it added.

There are also deficits in coordination and communication from GCF to provide smooth and timely support to Direct Access Entities (DAEs) and National Designated Authorities (NDAs) during accreditation, project planning, and resource mobilisation phases, it reads.

Overall, the ownership of vulnerable countries is severely undermined by GCF, it also said, adding that GCF initiatives for national-level engagement are negligible.

"Bypassing country priorities and defying its targets, GCF allocates more funds for mitigation than adaptation and prioritises loans over grants. This imposes additional debt repayment burdens on already overburdened climate-vulnerable countries, which are contradictory to the 'polluters-pay principle'," reads the study.

The study provided 15 recommendations for GCF and concerned stakeholders.

It also came up with eight recommendations for Bangladesh government and relevant stakeholders, which included increasing NDA's technical capacity.

The workforce should be recruited from individuals with relevant knowledge and experience in climate change and GCF, the study recommended.

A permanent and specific position for officials concerned in NDA's organogram should be created to manage GCF activities, and the government should increase grants and technical support to improve the capacity of national organisations to enhance direct access to GCF, the study suggests.

Discussing the study, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said GCF's performance is disappointing and discriminatory.

"GCF was founded to financially support climate-vulnerable countries. Instead, it is now preferring international development organisations, depriving the most climate-affected countries," he said.

"After finding corruption in some of UNDP's GCF projects, it pledged to take steps against the institution. Instead, GCF renewed its accreditation," he added.

"GCF said they are following a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, but they are violating its policy and playing a role as an aid for corruption," he added, citing the study's findings.