Grateful to Bangladesh, South Africa: Palestine ambassador

Palestine Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef S Y Ramadan today said the recent ICJ ruling gives a sense of optimism after 75 years of struggle, noting that they need to build on that.

"It's a first step on the way....we can build on it," he said while speaking at DCAB Talk at Jatiya Press Club.

The ambassador said they are grateful to Bangladesh and South Africa for their role in this direction.

In the ICJ proceedings, South Africa contended that Israel is violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention with its military assault on Gaza, which began on October 8, 2023, after the attack by Hamas in Israel, which killed 1,200 people and wounded many more. Around 240 people were also taken hostage in Hamas' attack.

During oral hearings earlier this month, Israel sought to have the case dismissed by the ICJ judges -- a motion that was rejected last Friday.

The landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) offers the first concrete hope to protect civilians in Gaza enduring apocalyptic humanitarian conditions, destruction, mass killings, wounding and irreparable trauma, UN experts said today.

"The ruling is a significant milestone in the decades-long struggle for justice by the Palestinian people," the experts said.

The ICJ found it plausible that Israel's acts could amount to genocide and issued six provisional measures, ordering Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocidal acts, including preventing and punishing incitement to genocide, ensuring aid and services reach Palestinians under siege in Gaza, and preserving evidence of crimes committed in Gaza.

"We echo the sense of urgency demonstrated by the court in its short, two-week deliberation, as hundreds of Palestinians, primarily women and children, are being killed by Israeli forces every day, resulting in a death toll of 26,751 people in Gaza over the past three months. This amounts to over 1 percent of the population," they said.

Regarding Bangladesh's position, the Palestine ambassador said it was a courageous move from Bangladesh.

He said Israel committed crimes and genocide.

Ambassador Yousef said US President Joe Biden is working very hard to find a solution but this "hard work should have been seen before".

"This is a very hot issue. Talk about this," he said, expressing disappointment over the lack of unity among the Muslim countries while he referred to the unity in Europe.

The ambassador said he never felt like a refugee during his nine-year stay in Bangladesh as he always received warmth and love from the people here.

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib and its General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu also spoke.