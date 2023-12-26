Grasscutter machines: Made in Kotchandpur

Several workshops in Jhenidah’s Kotchandpur upazila providing grasscutters to nearby districts. Photo: Star

Several workshops in Kotchandpur upazila are thriving by selling grass-cutter machines to different areas across the country.

Around 95 percent of the machines selling across the country come from Kotchandpur, while the rest are manufactured in Jashore, workshop owners said.

Farmers are highly benefitted as the machines save their time and labours.

There are around 20 workshops on both sides of Kaliganj-Jibannagar road, displaying hundreds of grass-cutter machines.

Owners of those workshops said they make five kinds of machines of different sizes and prices, including box machine (large) for Tk 28,000, box machine (small) for Tk 25,000, motor machine (small) for Tk 16,000, and motor machine (large) for Tk 20,000.

They supply the machines to Jhenaidah town, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Kushtia and Magura districts.

"We collect raw materials from Jashore. Around 17 to 18 workers in my workshop sell around 120 to 150 machines every month," said Aktarul Islam, owner of Aktar Engineering Workshop.

Another workshop owner Altaf Hossain said the business flourished recently and is a profitable one. He now sells 120 to 140 machines monthly.

Shimul Hossain of Enayetpur village in the upazila said he purchased a grass-cutter machine for Tk 16,000.

"The machine saves my time. Earlier, I would spend one and half hours preparing fodder for my cattle, but it takes only 10 minutes now," he said.

Amirul Islam, a wholesale trader in Jhenaidah town, said the machines made in Kotchandpur are very popular.

Quality raw materials are used to make these machines that have a demand as well.

Sohanur Rahman, a trader from Kushtia, said he collects 200 machines from Jhenaidah in each lot and sells those within a short time. Jhenaidah Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Deputy Director Asgar Ali said, "The grasscutter machine has brought a radical change in cattle farming. It can help the farmers prepare a huge quantity of fodder in a short time."