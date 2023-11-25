Grameen Telecom responds to foreign ministry rejoinder on UN rapporteurs’ comments

Grameen Telecom has sent a rejoinder against the foreign ministry's comments on a statement of three UN rapporteurs on human rights in Bangladesh, published in various newspapers and online portals recently.

It also requested the ministry to provide a correction to the information previously given to the United Nations.

Grameen Telecom, in its rejoinder today said, on November 21 and 22, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a rejoinder to various newspapers and online portals against the statement of three UN rapporteurs.

It is mentioned in the related news that "The case of Dr Muhammad Yunus is pending before the court for depriving the workers of a company owned by him for their fair dues". A company owned by him is referred to as "Grameen Telecom", reads the rejoinder.

"This information is completely false and baseless. We strongly protest against the Government's false statement in their Rejoinder to the UN," it reads.

It should be noted that Dr Muhammad Yunus has no ownership of any of the organisations he created, including Grameen Telecom. Prof Yunus is an honorary chairman of Grameen Telecom and he takes no honorarium or financial benefits for this service, it reads.

Grameen Telecom is a not-for-profit company registered under Section 28 of the Company Act 1994 and its dividend is not distributable as per the Companies Act, it said.

Being a not-for-profit company, its earned profits are not distributed as it has no shareholders, it said, adding that it should be noted that no company has been established in Bangladesh or elsewhere which is owned by Dr Muhammad Yunus.