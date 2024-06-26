Graft taking shine off govt triumphs

2 AL MPs tell JS

Two Awami League lawmakers in parliament yesterday said widespread corruption is taking the shine off all the achievement of government.

Joining the discussion on the proposed budget for FY25, AL MPs Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Motahar Hossain said politicians are having to take responsibility for bureaucrats indulging in corruption even though politicians are not involved in graft.

Hanif, the lawmaker from Kushtia-2, said the government could not curb corruption despite its zero-tolerance policy.

Also joint general secretary of AL, Hanif said the market looks unstable and commodity prices have increased. The market can never be controlled if there is corruption.

"A herd of cattle was bought for Tk 1 crore. Who bought it and why? Those who have illegal incomes can afford to do this."

"A goat was bought for Tk 15 lakh. Who can do it?"

Hanif said salaries of government employees have been hiked on different occasions. Their benefits have been enhanced. "Why do they still indulge in corruption?"

"They [corrupt government officials] are being allowed to keep their jobs paying nominal fines," he said.

He said there are thousands of Matiurs, a former NBR official who is making headlines for alleged corruption.

Hanif said if there is a criminal case against a politician, there is no need to take permission to arrest them. But in similar cases against government officials, permission of higher officials is required.

He said the Government Service Act-2018 is encouraging officials to indulge in corruption. They will not be fired if they are punished for less than a year, which is not conducive for good governance.

Hanif asked for amending the law.

Opposing the proposal to allow legalising black money paying 15 percent tax, Hanif said it was illogical that people pay 30 percent tax on legally earned money while people who make money via illegal means pay 15 percent.

AL lawmaker Motahar Hossain said bureaucrats say that all politicians are corrupt and do nothing. They only build houses at home and abroad and deposit money with Swiss banks.