Graft suspects getting promoted in civil service

Allege secretaries during meeting

Secretaries at a meeting yesterday said some government officials facing allegations of corruption were getting promoted and posted to key positions at different ministries, divisions, and departments.

They observed that secretaries must take strict measures to ensure those officers are not considered for promotion in the future, according to sources present at the meeting held at the secretariat.

"We have enough laws and regulations to stop corruption, but these are not properly implemented, which is why corruption has become a burning issue," said one of the speakers.

"Officers who indulge in irregularities while providing public service need to be identified and held accountable," said a secretary.

A few corrupt officers are tainting the reputation of all government officials and they are the cause of criticism in the media, said another speaker.

It should be demonstrated before the public that not all government officials are corrupt and that the government is taking visible steps to combat corruption.

The two-hour-long meeting was presided over by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain and attended by most of the 83 secretaries.

Even though government-sponsored foreign trips are currently suspended, "mid-level officers are making frequent foreign trips in the name of pre-shipment inspection of goods. And it must stop", said a source.

Additional secretaries and above have to get permission from the Prime Minister's Office to travel abroad. "But joint secretaries and those below them need permission from the ministry concerned. That's why the number of foreign trips has been surging," the source added.

The bureaucrats unanimously agreed to submit their wealth statements as per the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979, another secretary present at the meeting told this newspaper.

There should be a cell to monitor whether officers are submitting their wealth statements. The cabinet division, public administration, legislative division, and National Board of Revenue will decide how the cell will function, they said.

It is common knowledge among bureaucrats that many officers do not come up with their wealth statement every five years as per the conduct rules.

There were also talks of whether such statements should be required every year, sources said.

Since Covid-19, all the ministries were asked to take steps to maintain austerity to keep the economy afloat, but no visible steps have been taken so far, said another secretary.

In a circular yesterday, the finance ministry called for lowering expenses by ministries, state agencies, and public corporations.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub said the conduct rules were being updated.