Graft By Govt Officials: Cabinet secy to sit with secretaries tomorrow

The cabinet division yesterday called a meeting with all government secretaries at 4:30pm tomorrow and allegations of corruption against government officials is likely to be one of the topics of discussion.

The meeting agenda encompasses five issues, including integrity and good governance, implementation of the electoral manifesto and the national budget.

An additional secretary, preferring anonymity, told The Daily Star, "The cabinet secretary wants strict measures against corruption and irregularities in the ministries and divisions. There are some examples of pardoning officials even after the allegations of corruption against them were proven. He may give specific directives on these issues."

The meeting is taking place at a time when corruption allegations against government officials are widely discussed inside and outside the parliament.

Sources said the corruption issue is likely to dominate the meeting, which will be chaired by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain. They added that the Government Servant Conduct Rules-1979 is likely to be discussed.