Graft a global problem, not unique to Bangladesh: Quader

Corruption is a way of life globally and not an issue exclusive to Bangladesh, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"We aren't claiming that there is no corruption here. It isn't correct to say that only government officials are corrupt and politicians aren't," said Quader, who is also The Road, Transport and Bridges Minister.

Quader came up with the remarks during the inauguration of the BRTC shuttle bus service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

"When we speak, we should first look at our reflections in the mirror. When I, as a politician, speak out against the corruption of bureaucrats, [I must admit that] corruption also exists in my sector. Isn't it there? Of course, there is," he added.

Highlighting the crucial role of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in tackling corruption, Quader said, "The ACC is here [to fight corruption], and the Prime Minister is steadfast in her zero-tolerance policy towards corruption," he stated.

"The government has not and will not interfere with this independence [of ACC]," he added.

His comments came after two ruling AL lawmakers expressed their grievance over the corruption of public servants during the budget session in parliament on Tuesday.

Mahbub-ul-Hanif, AL joint general secretary, asked why there would be corruption even after raising the salaries of government employees.

He also demanded a provision for submitting asset accounts in the form of affidavits by government employees at the time of joining the service and at regular intervals.

At the same time, Hanif sought to make the law stricter so that government employees do not get involved in corruption.

Another MP of Awami League, Motahar Hossain, alleged that government officials build homes in and outside the country and deposit money in Swiss banks, but the politicians bear the blame.