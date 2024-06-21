Graft Claims: Discussions on former DMP chief speculative

Says home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said the discussions about former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia's graft allegations appeared to be based on speculation.

"As far as I know, the discussions are speculative. No formal allegations have been brought against him yet. Regarding the claims about his illegal properties, he hasn't been summoned yet. If he's summoned, we'll understand, and he'll definitely have some explanation," UNB reported him as saying while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat.

About ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed, he said, "The value of land has increased significantly. Benazir Ahmed was on a mission for a long time. He might have an explanation. If he doesn't, then questions of corruption will arise."

Benazir has recently come under the spotlight due to reports of his unusually large amounts of property, including land, houses, and apartments, which are beyond his known sources of income.

Former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia has now come into discussion regarding his assets following a newspaper report published the day before Eid-ul-Azha.

It said the former senior police official's wife owns a house and two apartments in Dhaka, while his son owns a house and his daughter an apartment.

Additionally, his wife and children have 67 decimals of land in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj. His family members collectively own another 166 decimals of land in these three districts, according to the report.

In response, Asaduzzaman Mia claimed in various interviews said all his assets were acquired through legal means and emphasised that his children are capable of acquiring the properties with their own lawful earnings.