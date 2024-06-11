Graft case: Charges against PK Halder accepted

A Dhaka court yesterday accepted the charges brought against 23 people, including former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, in a case filed over embezzling Tk 70.82 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after scrutinising the case dockets and other relevant documents in the case.

On April 29, Anti-Corruption Commission's Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan, also the case's investigation officer, submitted the charge sheet to a court.

PK Halder, the prime accused in the case, was arrested in Ashoknagar, India, on May 14 of 2022 on charges of money laundering.

The charge sheet stated that the accused took Tk 70.82 crore from the ILFSL and the amount stood at Tk 103 crore along with interest until October 16, 2022 which was embezzled and laundered by the accused.

The case is one of 52 filed against PK Halder and 85 other people between 2020 and 2022 in connection with the embezzlement of Tk 3,400 crore from various financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family.