Graft case against MGH Group CEO withdrawn

The government today withdrew a case against MGH Group's CEO Anis Ahmed Gorky on charges of illegally amassing wealth worth Tk 136 crore and money laundering.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted a plea to withdraw the case filed by it under the Section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

The court also cleared Anis Ahmed of all charges in the case.

Earlier in the day, the ACC approved the withdrawal after reviewing the investigation report and other documents.

On December 28, 2022, ACC Deputy Director Syed Nazrul Islam filed the case against Anis Ahmed for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth. However, during the probe, the accused provided acceptable explanations for Tk 118.80 crore of his wealth. The ACC, however, found Tk 17.22 crore unaccounted for, beyond his known sources of income.