In grabbers’ clutches

Local influential persons have encroached upon and filled up a government canal in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj to construct different structures including shops and houses.

This in turn prevents the canal from providing adequate drainage, thereby causing waterlogging on the adjacent lands in the area after rains. The local agriculture is also being adversely affected as croplands remain submerged.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent observed that numerous structures have been constructed encroaching on the canal between Bekiteka and Bamoi Tinpool areas along Habiganj-Lakhai regional highway.

Some influential people have also been using the canal land for cultivation and fish farming.

Locals alleged that Awami League leaders, led by Lakhai upazila AL president and former upazila parishad chairman Mushfiul Alam Azad, allegedly grabbed the canal land.

They alleged that Azad, who is on the run after the fall of the AL government on August 5, held significant influence in the area, and had encroached on a large part of the canal, including filling up a portion to enable vehicles enter his house there.

Contacted, Azad's younger brother Saiful Islam Sumon claimed that Azad had sold the property.

Besides, Bulla union parishad chairman and local AL leader Khokon Chandra Gop, a close associate of Azad, allegedly built a market on the grabbed land, while some other local AL men set up mills.

Contacted, Khokon claimed he set up market on his ancestral land.

Another local AL leader built a market and bus stand on west side of Bulla Bazar by grabbing the canal, while two local BNP men and their relatives have shops in Bamai Bazar area along the canal, alleged locals.

"There are several markets built grabbing the canal's land. There are also numerous houses, depots and other businesses. Also, all garbage produced in the locality is being discarded in the canal. All these led to the canal being filled up and causing waterlogging," said Salim Ahmed, a local trader.

Azad Hossain Furuk, chairman of Bamoi UP, said, "Since there is no political influence in the area at present, it is high time to take steps to save the canal."

Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon's Habiganj unit, echoed him.

Contacted, Nahida Sultana, upazila nirbahi officer of Lakhai, said measures will be taken to reclaim the government canal.