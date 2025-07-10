Grabbers choke Kalir Chhara canal in Ctg

Encroachers have illegally filled large sections of the Kalir Chhara canal in Chattogram's Akbar Shah area to build various structures, including multi-storey buildings.

These unauthorised constructions have blocked the canal's natural upstream flow at many points.

Once a vital drainage route, the canal used to channel rainwater into the Bay of Bengal efficiently, playing a key role in preventing waterlogging. However, rampant encroachment and the destruction of the canal's natural course have rendered it ineffective.

As a result, during the monsoon season, rainwater has nowhere to go and accumulates rapidly, leading to severe and prolonged waterlogging across the surrounding areas.

According to a recent digital survey by the Water Development Board (WDB), there are 31 illegal structures of various sizes along the 5.5-kilometre canal originating from the hilly area of the city.

"The encroachers have turned the canal into a narrow drain and even altered its course. Previously, because our area is hilly, waterlogging never occurred. However, over the past five years, waterlogging has started to occur at several key points," said Shafiqul Islam, a local resident and environmental activist.

During a recent visit to three points of the canal, this correspondent observed that the once-wide waterbody has now been reduced to a narrow drain, only 8 to 10 feet across in some areas.

At the Harbatali point, several multi-storey buildings have been constructed right along the canal bank, significantly narrowing the waterway from 30 feet to 7-8 feet and obstructing the natural flow of water. In the Lakecity housing point, several buildings have been constructed by filling in parts of the canal.

Abdur Rahim, the owner of one such building reportedly built on encroached canal land, claimed he was unaware of the canal filling. "I did not grab any part of the canal land," he stated.

According to the Water Act 2013, occupying a canal is a punishable offence. Offenders may face imprisonment, fines, or both.

"As per the Bangladesh Survey (BS), the canal is supposed to have an average width of 25 to 30 feet. However, in most areas, it has been reduced to a narrow drain. We have already prepared a list of encroachers and submitted it to the higher authorities to carry out eviction drives," said Barno Hoque, sub-divisional engineer of the WDB Chattogram.

Contacted, Sowkat Ibne Sahid, executive engineer of the WDB in Chattogram, said a Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the restoration of the canal has been submitted to the ministry. "Once the project is approved, we hope to restore the canal to its former state," he said.

"Once the project gets approval, we will first carry out the eviction of encroachers. Then, to keep the canal free from future encroachment, we will construct retaining walls on both sides of the canal," he added.