Govts weaponising laws to curb press freedom

Draconian laws, self-censorship, random arrests of journalists, and blocking of websites have severely reduced press freedom in India and Bangladesh, said speakers at a seminar yesterday.

They said the governments have been weaponising laws and public money to curtail media freedom.

Renowned photographer and activist Shahidul Alam moderated the seminar titled "Real Journalism in Times of Repression" at DrikPath Bhaban in the capital.

The speakers added that shrinking space for journalism has also severely affected the lives of minorities and underprivileged people.

At the event, Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of The Wire, said, "In India, the government has imposed draconian ICT Rules 2021 that permit the government to order online platforms to delete any content that they think inappropriate or block the entire website.

"Whenever the government, even the state government, notices that some media are publishing reports that are embarrassing for the government, they stop sending government advertisements to those offices. They even force private companies to do the same."

Prof A-Al Mamun, of the mass communication and journalism department at Rajshahi University, said, "In Bangladesh, security intelligence and bureaucracy often threaten reporters, editors and dictate to them what to publish and what not to."

Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age, emphasised on maintaining neutrality and solidarity among journalists to fight government repression.

"Many senior journalists in Bangladesh don't publish what they are supposed to for their own political stances but give the excuse of state persecution."

Siddharth said, "In several states of India, the state governments have adopted bulldozer policy. Whenever they arrest a Muslim individual for an alleged offence, the municipality, by whatever means, finds some irregularities in their houses or establishments and sends bulldozers immediately to knock them down.

"We need to find ways to reach out to our readers and viewers without depending too much on social media as they also collaborate with the government agencies and block many credible news contents. We also need to ensure that our readers, viewers or people in general become our main source of revenue, not some big corporations."

The speakers also recommended that media offices become independent in terms of earning revenue and increasing their subscriber base.