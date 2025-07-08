Govt’s rights record ‘disappointing’

In its Jan-Jun report, HRSS says violence against women, children, political clashes, mob attacks continue

Terming the country's human rights situation in the first half of 2025 "disappointing", rights group Human Rights Support Society said the interim government has largely failed to meet the public's hopes for "genuine freedom" following last year's uprising.

HRSS's half yearly rights review, released yesterday, reveals a disturbing trend in violence and rape against women, child abuse, political killings, mob lynchings, attacks on journalists, deaths in jail and custody, and attacks on minorities and shrines.

During this period, various crimes such as extortion, theft, snatching, robbery, and murder have also occurred, creating widespread fear and anxiety among the public, the report said.

"After the fall of the Awami League government, hopes rose among students and the public to truly experience freedom, but those hopes largely went unfulfilled. The government and its authorities concerned could not address this challenge successfully," said the report signed by HRSS executive director Ijajul Islam.

Despite hopes for improvement, human rights violations persisted this year, with new issues emerging, it added.

According to the report, at least 1,042 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence in the first half of the year, with 60 percent of the victims being minors.

Among them, 476 were raped -- 292 of whom were under 18. At least 110 were gang-raped, 14 were murdered following assault, and seven others died by suicide.

The report highlighted the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Magura and the death of a six-year-old in Munshiganj after rape attempt.

In addition, 132 women and girls died due to domestic violence, while 72 others died by suicide. Another 541 faced physical or psychological abuse.

Political violence remained a major concern. At least 529 such incidents were reported in the first half of the year, leaving at least 79 people dead and over 4,100 injured.

Most clashes stemmed from power struggles, political revenge, committee disputes, extortion, and attempts to seize control of properties.

Internal conflicts within BNP accounted for the majority of cases -- 302 incidents that killed 46 and injured 2,834.

BNP clashes with Awami League led to 16 deaths and 502 injuries, while BNP-Jamaat clashes left two dead and 216 injured.

Of the dead, 54 were BNP members, 17 from Awami League, two from Jamaat, and three from UPDF. One anti-discrimination student also died in political violence.

According to the report, mob violence remained widespread, with 67 people killed and 119 injured in 141 incidents.

Victims included a mentally ill man beaten to death in Lakshmipur, two Jamaat activists lynched in Chattogram's Raozan on robbery suspicions, and a young man in Habiganj who was tortured and burned alive.

Former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda was also subjected to public humiliation on June 22, before police took him into custody.

Between January and June, 40 people died in jail custody, including 27 under-trial detainees and 13 convicts. Some of the deceased were affiliated with the Awami League.

Another 14 people died in incidents involving law enforcement, including alleged crossfires, torture in custody, and deaths during detention, the HRSS said.

During this period, the minority communities came under attack in at least 10 incidents. There were attacks and vandalism on 11 idols and 18 houses. Additionally, there were two incidents of forceful land occupation.

Cross-border violence also raised concerns. At least 14 Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead, 20 injured, and 27 detained by India's Border Security Force (BSF) in 40 incidents along the border.

Additionally, BSF reportedly pushed at least 2,338 individuals into Bangladeshi territory.

On the southeastern frontier, gunfire and landmine explosions involving Myanmar's Arakan Army injured several people and created panic in border communities.

The HRSS report highlighted that journalists continued to face pressure and attacks. A total of 257 journalists were harassed or assaulted in 152 incidents.

Among them, 111 were physically attacked, 34 received threats, and 10 were arrested.

Legal action was taken against 92 journalists under the Cyber Security Act. During this time, at least 12 people were arrested and 23 others were accused in 16 cases filed under the law.

The HRSS said it is essential to engage in dialogue with political parties, civil society, journalists, and citizens to improve the rule of law, strengthen democracy, and human rights in the country.

The fundamental and constitutional rights of the people must be ensured through effective control of the law-and-order situation. Without implementing these measures, the overall human rights situation in the country will continue to deteriorate, the rights group said.