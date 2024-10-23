Govt yet to decide on the president's removal: Chief Adviser's Press Secretary

The interim government has not made any decision regarding the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin from office, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today.

"We will inform you of any developments regarding the matter," Shafiqul told reporters following a meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and a delegation from the BNP at the state guesthouse, Jamuna.

When asked about the government's stance on removing the president, given Law Adviser Asif Nazrul's remarks accusing the president of "lying" about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, Shafiqul responded, "We haven't taken any decision."

In an interview with Daily Manab Zamin, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said that while he had heard of Hasina's resignation, he lacked any documentary proof.

"I tried many times to collect the resignation letter but failed. Maybe she didn't have time," Shahabuddin said in the interview, which was published in the political magazine Janatar Chokh on Sunday.

The following day, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul accused the president of lying and suggested that the government should reconsider his position, describing the president's remarks as "akin to misconduct."

"If you contradict a statement you made before the nation, it raises questions about your capacity to serve as president," Asif added, referencing Shahabuddin's August 5 address following Hasina's departure amid a mass uprising.

Shafiqul added that the meeting between BNP and the chief adviser was part of ongoing talks with political parties and declined to provide details about any discussion on the president's removal.

He also dismissed rumours about the health of Prof Yunus, stating that the chief adviser is in "sound health," as confirmed by a medical team formed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).