Govt yet to decide on allowing UNHRO to open Dhaka office: foreign adviser

The interim government is yet to decide if UN Human Rights Office will be allowed to set up an office in Bangladesh, said Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain today.

"When there is the issue of whether we agreed or not on the opening of an office of the UN Human Rights Office, you need to understand that we are still discussing it. We are examining it," he told reporters after a meeting with UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk.

His comment contradicts yesterday's remarks made by Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid who said an office of the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner will be established in Dhaka soon.

"It is a very important decision. The interim government agreed on establishment of the UN Human Rights office in Dhaka. Its presence here will strengthen our position on human rights.

"The establishment of the human rights office will enable direct investigation into areas of human rights violations," she added.

Touhid said Turk has not formalised anything on paper yet but they discussed the matter.

