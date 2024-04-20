Govt working to create free atmosphere for press: info minister

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today said that the government wants to create a space for journalists to allow them to work in a free, fair, and congenial environment.

"We want to ensure necessary space for all media so that they can work freely to facilitate free journalism and freedom of expression in line with the commitment of our Liberation War," he said.

The state minister said this at the "Meet the Reporters" programme organised by the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) at its Nasrul Hamid Auditorium with DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo in the chair.

The state minister said the fair journalism practices will actually benefit the pro-liberation forces to fight against extremism, militancy, and communal politics as well as falsehood and disinformation upon which the politics of anti-liberation forces are based on.

Arafat said a message has already been conveyed to different tiers of the administration that the government wants to apply the Right to Information (RTI) Act more effectively by strengthening the Information Commission.

The state minister said the government is working to bring necessary reform to allow journalists to get information from government sources within the shortest possible time.

Arafat said Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust is the real manifestation of Sheikh Hasina's government to ensure the welfare of the journalists.

"We are working to ensure that the congenial atmosphere for free journalism, free-thinking and freedom of expression as well as the welfare of the journalists," he said.

The junior minister sought the cooperation of the journalists to prevent any falsehood against the government in the name of so-called criticism saying the media must criticize the government if any mistake is made.

The state minister said it is the collective responsibility of the government and media to contain disinformation.

The government is fully careful about overstepping its authority while preventing misinformation, he said.

Arafat said the present government is striving to uphold democracy, human rights, and press freedom.

About the proposed Mass Media Employees (service and Conditions) Act, the state minister said his ministry would consult with all stakeholders soon to revise the existing draft to place it in the parliament again.