‘Govt working to bring perpetrators to book’

The government is working to determine how many individuals were victims of enforced disappearances during the Awami League's tenure, said two advisers of the interim government yesterday.

Adviser to Home Affairs Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Adviser to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Nahid Islam made the remark during a meeting with Mayer Daak, a platform representing families of the disappeared.

The meeting, held at the home ministry, was confirmed through a press release from the information ministry.

Both advisers said the government has already taken measures to speed up the investigation of enforced disappearances. They assured that those responsible would be identified and brought to justice.

Mayer Daak's delegation urged the government to return the victims to their families and ensure legal action against the perpetrators following fair investigations.

The meeting was attended by International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, Senior Human Rights Advisor at the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh Huma Khan, and Mayer Daak Coordinator Sanjida Islam Tuli, among others.