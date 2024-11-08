Govt won’t tolerate any attacks on newspapers

Says press secy to chief adviser

Attacks on any newspapers will not be tolerated, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

"No newspaper or TV or websites have been shut down after the interim government came to office," Shafiqul said during his briefing.

He said that there had not been any phone calls from intelligence agencies or from the government requesting the removal of any news items, or speakers of talk shows, or barring reporters from certain assignments.

Saying that this was the practice for the last 15 years, he added, "But we have not said a single thing. If we thought that a news item was wrong, we have mentioned it with due politeness."

The press secretary said a number of journalists had spread rumours intentionally, but they were not bothered with that at all.

"Our commitment to the independence of media is a hundred percent. We did not tell anyone in the last three months not to file a report or ask why a certain report had been published."