Govt won't tolerate any attacks on newspapers

Says press secy to chief adviser
Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, briefed the media at the foreign service academy today. Photo: Screengrab

Attacks on any newspapers will not be tolerated, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

"No newspaper or TV or websites have been shut down after the interim government came to office," Shafiqul said during his briefing.

The press secretary said a number of journalists had spread rumours intentionally, but they were not bothered with that at all.

"Our commitment to the independence of media is a hundred percent. We did not tell anyone in the last three months not to file a report or ask why a certain report had been published."

 

 

 

