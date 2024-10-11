Govt won't allow anyone to benefit from religious sentiment: Asif

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sazeeb Bhuiyan today said many political parties have taken advantage in the past by using religious sentiments, but the interim government will not allow anyone to benefit from it.

He made the remarks while exchanging greetings with members of the Hindu community at the puja mandaps at Gallamari Harichand Tagore Temple and Bagmara Gavinda Temple in Khulna marking the Durga Puja celebration.

The interim government, he said, is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all religions and maintaining communal harmony in the country.

"The rights of every individual are enshrined by the constitution and the government is dedicated to upholding these rights," he said.

Referring to the untoward incidents that took place at cultural event in Chattogram puja mandap and theft of goddess Kali's crown from Jashoreshori temple in Satkhira, the adviser said that the administration has already arrested the culprits and they will be brought to justice.

He warned against any sort of religious persecution or violence, saying all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, are equal under the constitution.

Asif said that no one would be allowed to inflict harm on any community based on religion.

"If such incidents occur, the government will bring the perpetrators to justice. I assure you, on behalf of the government, that offenders will be held accountable," he said.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam, Superintendent of Police TM Mossarraf Hossain and General Secretary of City Unit Puja Udjapon Parishad Proshanta Kumar Kundu, among others, were present.