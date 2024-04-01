Govt will protect workers’ rights

State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury has reiterated the government's commitment to labour reform.

"Our dedication to promote decent work and advance social justice remain steadfast. Together, we will build a Bangladesh where all workers' rights are protected, and their contributions valued," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a national dialogue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the International Labour Organization organised the dialogue titled 'Promoting Decent Work for Social Justice,' at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and ILO Country Director for Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen also spoke at the event among others.