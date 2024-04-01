Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt will protect workers’ rights

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 12:00 AM

State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury has reiterated the government's commitment to labour reform.

"Our dedication to promote decent work and advance social justice remain steadfast. Together, we will build a Bangladesh where all workers' rights are protected, and their contributions valued," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a national dialogue.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the International Labour Organization organised the dialogue titled 'Promoting Decent Work for Social Justice,' at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and ILO Country Director for Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen also spoke at the event among others.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|চট্টগ্রাম

উড়ালসড়কের র‌্যাম্পের জন্য কাটা হবে সিআরবির ৪৬ গাছ

গাছ কাটা হলে তা প্রতিরোধ করার ঘোষণা দিয়েছে কয়েকটি পরিবেশবাদী সংগঠন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নারায়ণগঞ্জে এসিল্যান্ডের গাড়ির চাপায় ব্যবসায়ী নিহত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification