Govt will not shield anyone in graft cases: Salman F Rahman

Clarifying the government's stance on graft allegations against former army chief Aziz Ahmed and former police chief Benazir Ahmed, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman today said that the government will not protect anyone, and the law will take its own course.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the capital.

Earlier, Salman presided over the third meeting of the National Committee formed to prevent accidents and ensure safe working conditions in mills, factories, industries, and commercial establishments.

When asked if the government feels embarrassed by the allegations against the former chiefs of the army and police, he said, "Our General Secretary Obaidul Quader stated that actions will be taken according to the law if anyone violates the rules. I don't think the government will feel any embarrassment here. As he (Quader) said, no matter how influential the person is, the government will not provide protection to anyone."

Regarding the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India, Salman said, "We are all shocked over the matter. You know that the matter is under investigation, and I think it would be premature to make any comment until the investigation ends."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, and senior officials were present at the meeting.