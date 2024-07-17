Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Govt will not do anything bypassing SC: law minister

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the government will not bypass the Supreme Court and make a decision about the quota system in government jobs.

"When a matter reaches the court, the government waits for its decision. So, it will wait for the court judgement on the quota issue before taking necessary steps," he said. He made remarks while addressing a seminar at Jatiya Press Club.

Reiterating his call for the quota protesters to go to court, Anisul said students could present their arguments through their lawyers.

"The apex court has given assurance that the court will take into consideration their arguments. Aside from that, is there any need for this movement?" he asked.

