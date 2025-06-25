Govt warns of strict action against mob attacks

The government yesterday warned that mob attacks in any form will not be tolerated and vowed to bring all involved to justice regardless of whether civilians or law enforcement members are responsible.

Mob violence could not be stopped completely yet but it is being brought down, Home Affairs Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told reporters at the Secretariat as he emerged from a meeting of the law-and-order advisory council.

He assured of all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the days to come.

A significant number of people involved in such incidents have already been brought under legal action, he said, without providing the exact number.

Referring to the recent assault on former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in Uttara, he said: "We are deeply saddened by the incident -- it is unacceptable."

One person has already been arrested.

"We are investigating to identify other possible perpetrators. If any member of law enforcement is found negligent, we will also take action against them," he said.

In response to questions about the perceived passivity of police, he said: "The police are now more humane than before. They try to resolve issues through discussion first instead of using force immediately. Their capacity and morale have significantly improved."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali echoed the same, saying they will not permit vigilante action in the name of catching suspects.

"We are not allowing any mob justice. In such incidents, we have filed cases under severe charges, including robbery and mugging," he told reporters at a road safety event organised under the Japan-supported Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project.

"In some cases, I even suspended officers from my own force for their failure to respond properly," he said.

Referring to the incident involving Huda, he said a case was filed.

The frequency of such incidents has decreased significantly compared to three or four months ago, he said.

"We have sent a clear message by registering cases and taking legal steps. No one has the right to break down doors or confront suspects directly. Inform the police -- we will take legal action. If police personnel fail to act, we will take disciplinary steps against them," he added.

Regarding the upcoming national election, Jahangir said ensuring peaceful and credible polls is a top priority.

"All the security force chiefs assured us that law and order will be maintained during the polls. But fair elections also depend on the political participants. We want a process where even a losing candidate accepts the result with dignity."

All security arrangements during the election period will be under the authority of the Election Commission, he said, adding that the government would provide all necessary support to the EC to conduct a peaceful and credible election.