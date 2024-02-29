Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 29, 2024 06:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 08:24 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt wants to revive 10,000 km waterways: minister

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 29, 2024 06:44 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 08:24 PM
government initiatives to revive waterways
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. File photo

The government has taken initiatives to restore and preserve 10,000 killometre waterways of the country, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told parliament today.

The state minister said this in reply to a query of independent MP Muhammad Saiful Islam from Dhaka-19.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the scripted answer, the state minister said the government has taken measures to dredge and revive all rivers in the country.

In reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan from Laxmipur-2, Khalid Mahmud said the total number of rescue ships in Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is four -- Nirvhik, Prottoy, Hamza and Rustom.

He also informed the House that the process is underway to include more powerful rescue ships in its fleet, capable of lifting 1500 to 2000 tonnes in the future.

Additionally, the state minister mentioned that steps have been taken to procure necessary machinery, including four winch barges, to enhance the rescue capacity unit of BIWTA.

 

 

Related topic:
waterways in Bangladeshgovernment initiatives to revive waterways
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification