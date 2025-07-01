Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM

Govt wants to hire students for part-time jobs: Asif

Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 1, 2025 12:00 AM

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud has said the government wants to appoint students in part-time jobs in its different offices.

He made the remark in a post on his verified Facebook account.

"We want to appoint students in part-time jobs in various government offices. Some positions in various offices do not require full-time permanent employment," Asif said.

Part-time appointments will help the government cut its expenses and will also bring financial solvency to the students, he said.

